A Lower East Side man is in custody after investigators found pornographic images of him and a teen on his phone, according to a criminal complaint.
A Lawrence County District Attorney detective filed charges against 22-year-old Michael Rao Jr. of 620 S. Ray St. after viewing photographs that the complaint says show Rap engaging in a sex act with a 16-year-old girl. Some of the photos depicted a gun in his possession, the report said.
The incidents took place between Dec. 1 and March 13 at Rao's home, according to the paperwork.
The report states that the teen, in interviews with authorities, showed them 10 photos of Rao with a gun, dated Jan. 29.
He is charged with prohibited possession of a gun, four counts of photograph/film/depict on computer sex act with a child, and two counts of child pornography. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie and committed to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Rao is a convicted felon, having pleaded guilty in 2018 to statutory sexual assault of a child between 4 and 8 years old, and to a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and was sentenced to two year in prison. He was arrested Feb. 28 this year for a parole violation.
He also is facing pending stalking and harassment charges filed April 22 this year.
