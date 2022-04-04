An East Side man who pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge in 2015 has been arrested on 28 felony counts for similar offenses.
The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General on March 29 filed charges of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility against Robert Charles Reitz, 47, of the 800 block of Junior High Street.
State agents detected the images while conducting an online internet investigation to identify people possessing and sharing child pornography using certain file-sharing networks, according to a criminal complaint. The agents located an address linked to Reitz, according to the reported, and they obtained files he reportedly had downloaded Jan. 7 that appeared to depict children under 18 engaged in sexual acts and/or poses, the complaint states.
An intelligence analyst with the state agency conducted an online search of the address through a database used by law enforcement and civilians to link public and private records, and Reitz's name was identified, the paperwork says.
The agents executed a search warrant at Reitz's home and found a desktop computer that contained child pornography, the complaint states. It reports that at least 25 files of child pornography were recovered from his computers.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond.
He had previously been sentenced to two years of probation in connection with his 2015 conviction. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
