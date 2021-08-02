A New Castle man is facing burglary and assault charges after New Castle police say he broke into the home of an Arlington Avenue man and struck him repeatedly.
According to a criminal complaint, Jeffrey John McMahan, 32, of Arlington Avenue, kicked in the door of a residence and argued with a man living there. The man told police that McMahan was related to his "significant other" and that he was intoxicated.
Eventually, the complaint says, McMahan grabbed the resident, forced him to the floor and struck him multiple times with his fists.
After McMahan fled the scene, police and EMS personnel were dispatched, and they found the victim with a swollen left eye and having difficulty breathing. The man also told police that McMahan had threatened to return and "burn the house down," according to the complaint.
A caller lated notified police that McMahan was at her home, and police found him underneath a car in her driveway.
McMahan was arraigned on charges of burglary and simple assault, and placed in the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
