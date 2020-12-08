A state police trooper reported he had to use a Taser to catch a man who broke free from him and ran during a traffic stop Monday.
Kevin John Gilmore, 45, of 769 Harrison St., gave police a false name and identification when the trooper pulled over his Nissan Sentra around 8:42 a.m. on Mahoning Avenue in Mahoningtown, according to a criminal complaint.
The trooper reported that the Sentra tailgating a sedan.The officer learned that the Sentra, owned by Gilmore, had a suspended registration for no insurance, and that Gilmore's license was suspended for driving under the influence.
Upon stopping the car, Gilmore gave the trooper another person's license, and the trooper noticed a hypodermic needle in a compartment on the driver's side door. When Gilmore got out of his car, the police did a safety pat and found two more hypodermic needles and a glass pipe in his coat pocket, the report said.
As the trooper tried to handcuff him, he broke free and ran, and the trooper chased him on foot and deployed his Taser. Gilmore continued to run across Mahoning Avenue and the officer used his Taser again, but because of heavy clothing it had no effect, the complaint states. The trooper ultimately tackled Gilmore from behind. Gilmore struggled with the officer, who kneed him two or three times near his right rib cage to get him to comply, according to the court papers.
Gilmore consented to a blood test and was taken to the hospital for possible injuries to his shoulder, lower back and right leg, the report said.
He is charged with escape, false identification to police, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, following too closely, driving with a suspended license, driving without vehicle insurance and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned in Lawrence County Central Court by Senior District Judge David B. Rishel, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond.
Gilmore had been charged Nov. 18 with multiple drug offenses. He is awaiting a preliminary hearings on both sets of charges.
