A Grove City man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal firearms law, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced.
Karl Alexander, 78, will face one count of making a false statement to a licensed firearms dealer, before U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville.
According to information provided to the court, Alexander, an attorney and administrative law judge, on Sept. 29 knowingly made a false statement to a licensed firearms dealer when purchasing a Ruger AR556MPR AR-15 style rifle. He admitted that he expressly lied on the ATF Form 4473 and answered “Yes” to the question: “Are you the actual transferee/buyer of the firearm listed on this form?”, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
In fact, Alexander was purchasing the firearm for a convicted felon, Dennis Alan Riggs, the report states. Alexander admitted that Riggs was with him for the purchase and that Riggs picked out the firearm and paid Alexander for the firearm. Alexander also admitted he agreed to purchase the weapon because of their personal relationship, the court report says.
Riggs was charged by complaint on Jan. 22, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. His case is pending.
Judge Colville has scheduled his sentencing for July 15. The law provides for a total sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Lieber Smolar is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force conducted the investigation leading to Alexander’s indictment. The case was brought as part of Project Guardian to reducing gun violence and enforcing federal firearms laws. Project Guardian serves as a complementary effort to the success of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
