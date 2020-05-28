New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some morning rain. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.