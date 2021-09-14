Thomas Blaine Houk

Thomas Blaine Houk

A Mahoningtown man was pronounced dead at the scene Aug. 29 when his motorcycle crashed in Pulaski Township.

Chad Adams, Pulaski Township officer in charge, said 25-year-old Thomas Blaine Houk of West Madison Avenue was heading north on his bike on Evergreen Road around 1:30 a.m.  when he failed to negotiate a curve. His bike struck some brush, hit a culvert and crashed into a street sign.

Houk was not wearing a helmet, he said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J" Johnson. Johnson said Houk died of blunt force trauma to the head.

He also sustained other serious wounds to his arm and leg, according to Adams.

