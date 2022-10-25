A man died Tuesday in an accident while cutting down a tree in Ellwood City.
Ellwood fire Chief Rick Myers said a worker was cutting a tree at in the 400 block of Division Avenue when a tree branch fell loose and hit the ladder underneath him.
This caused the worker to dangle from a rope around 30 feet in the air.
At the same time, the man suffered cardiac arrest. Myers said by the time rescue workers reached him, he was not breathing or had a pulse.
“We were able to climb up and be able to get him down,” Myers said.
The man was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room, according to Lawrence County Coroner Richard “R.J.” Johnson. Johnson said the county coroner’s office is handling the investigation, and will release the name once the family is notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.