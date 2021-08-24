Man shot, killed had history of mental illness John Ebberts had a mental illness, but was friendly and nice to others when he was taking hi…

A Butler man is dead and a Butler police officer is in stable but critical condition following an officer-involved shooting and stabbing Tuesday morning.

Butler County 911 dispatchers sent the officer, who has not been identified, to a call at 6:54 a.m. in the 300 block of West Jefferson Street concerning “an erratic male jumping in and out of traffic,” said state Trooper Josh Black during a morning news conference at the Butler barracks.

Police arrived on the scene three minutes later.

“As soon as the city officer encountered the male, a struggle ensued,” Black said.

Police said the man stabbed the officer multiple times, and the officer unholstered his firearm and shot the man. Black did not specify how many shots were fired.

Police identified the man as John Ebberts, 35, of Butler.

The officer was transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh and was in surgery as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“He’s in stable but critical condition,” Black said. “The officer is a 27-year-old male, a Marine veteran, and he has three years with the city police department.”

Later at the scene, a city patrol car was parked about 50 yards west of West Jefferson Street’s intersection with North and South Bluff streets.

The car was parked along the northern curb, and about 15 feet west of the car there was a scattering of objects by the curb. Police placed multiple, yellow evidence markers around that area.

Butler County Coroner William Young III was at the scene and confirmed the man had died as a result of the shooting.

The scene remained taped off for hours following the incident.

“There are no public safety concerns concerning the incident,” Black said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

About 20 state Troopers were at the scene assisting with the investigation by the Troop D major case team, which is partnering with the Butler County District Attorney’s and Coroner’s offices.

Investigators were seen using a drone to take video or photographic evidence from above as well as using more traditional methods of gathering intelligence around the scene. Some investigators canvassed the area, asking whether anyone had surveillance cameras at the nearby homes and businesses.

Although Butler city police had been experimenting in recent months with body cameras, it was unclear whether the officer was equipped with one.

A handful of residents stood on their porches and spoke with police. Their homes were within the isolated area.

Multiple other departments responded to help, including the Butler County Sheriff’s Department, Butler City Fire Bureau and Butler Township Police.