A 91-year-old man was cited Tuesday after his truck hit a horse-drawn Amish buggy and he left the accident scene.
No injuries were reported to the people involved or the horse, police said.
State police reported that a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Harold M. Hutchison of Neshannock Township was southbound on Route 158 in Wilmington Township around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when it crashed into the buggy driven by Andy R. Byler, 26, of New Wilmington.
The buggy pulled off the road after the impact, and Hutchison left the scene, according to to the report. A witness followed Hutchison's truck and located it in Pulaski Township. Police said Hutchison admitted to hitting the buggy and leaving the scene.
The buggy was disabled.
