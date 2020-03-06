Lawrence County detectives say a 75-year-old East Side man has stolen more than $21,000 from a South Side church over a two-year period.
The county district attorney’s office has arrested Thomas E. Teplica of 1002 Summit St. for the reported theft from St. Nicholas Orthodox Church on Reynolds Street, where Teplica was the church treasurer.
According to a criminal complaint, the county detectives learned from the church pastor that two of his payroll checks bounced when he cashed them at the bank, because of insufficient funds. The church board of trustees reviewed the church’s 100th anniversary/roofing fund, which showed missing funds, the paperwork states.
The investigators determined that altogether, $21,010 was missing from the church’s bank accounts, the detectives reported.
The board confirmed that Teplica had sole access of all of the church’s bank accounts, including signature authority, the complaint states, and Teplica admitted in an interview with the detectives that he used the money for other purposes, knowing he was not authorized.
He is charged with three counts of theft. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who released him on an unsecured $25,000 bond.
