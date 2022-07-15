A New Castle man has been charged with removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle owned by the Lawrence County Solid Waste Recycling Department.
Edward Alan Dietrich, 40, of Eastbrook Drive faces charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property for an incident that New Castle police say took place June 12.
Dietrich, according to the criminal complaint, also removed an oxygen sensor and a Wide Series Lock from the 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck as it was parked at 430 Court St.
Security video, the complaint says, shows a man later identified as Dietrich crawling under the truck, leaving for a while, then returning to crawl under the truck again, between 9:12 and 11:15 p.m. June 12. When later questioned by police, Dietrich admitted to removing the catalytic convertor and selling it for $150, the court document says.
The items removed from the truck were valued at $1,445.25.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.