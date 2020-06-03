A Lower East Side man is in the Lawrence County jail, accused of raping a girl when she was 6 years old.
Sheanngo Township police arrested 21-year-old William Scott Simmons Jr., after a 13-year-old in a forensic interview told authorities that Simmons had raped her on two separate occasions nearly seven years before at a house in Shenango Township, according to a criminal complaint. Simmons would have been 14 or 15 at the time the incident was said to have occurred.
The complaint states that the police interviewed Simmons on March 19 and he provided a written statement with a different account of the events that described an encounter with the girl that was sexual in nature.
Simmons is charged with rape of a child younger than 13, rape by forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault of a child and indecent assault of a child younger than 13.
He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Rick Russo, who set his jail bond at $100,000.
