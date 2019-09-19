A Grove City man was charged with possession and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled or counterfeit substance after a plain-clothes officer ran him for bench warrants.
William Tillia, 35, had two active warrants when officers searched him to find six Alprazolam pills, 10 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills and $277 in cash.
According to the criminal complaint, Tillia has been the subject of multiple narcotic investigations in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.