A man accused of assaulting and threatening a woman and killing her child's puppy is facing a new charge of intimidating a witness.
Gates also is facing multiple charges filed previously for trying to prevent the woman from testifying against him in the puppy and assault case.
The additional charge of witness intimidation, filed Tuesday by the district attorney's detectives, indicates that Gates tried to pay the woman $3,700 to go to the district attorney's office and have the assault- and puppy-related charges against him dropped.
He faces felony counts of strangulation, aggravated cruelty to animals causing death, endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats and simple assault, that were filed by the state police. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for that case for April 29 in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
In October last year, the district attorney's office had filed 13 misdemeanor charges of intimidating a witness against Gates and he was ordered as a condition of his bond to have no contact with the woman, because he had been trying repeatedly then to get her to drop the charges against him.
According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, a jail corrections officer on March 25 intercepted two telephone calls from Gates to the woman, suggesting she have the district attorney's office drop the assault-related charges against him and that she not show up for a court hearing, and he offered to pay her $3,700 in return, the criminal complaint states.
According to the original criminal complaint against Gates filed in August, he is accused of punching the woman in the head and face and knocking her to the floor. While she was down, he stomped on her ribs about three times, then grabbed her by the neck and choked her, the paperwork states. He then got a knife and told her he was going to kill her, she told police.
She said she picked up and held her 10-year-old child, and Gates punched her while she was holding him. He then took the child from her and told the child he was going to kill his mother, according to her account. She said after Gates punched her a couple more times, she left and went to a neighbor’s house to get help.
Her child had put their 8-week old Australian shepherd puppy inside a dog crate. When the woman went back to the house to get her car, the door was open to the house and she saw the dog lying dead on the kitchen island, wrapped in a sweatshirt, the complaint states.
Gates remains in the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond for that incident. Additional bonds of $10,000 each were set Tuesday for the witness intimidation charge and for other new charges filed against him and the woman in an identity theft case.
