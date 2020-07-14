A Nesahnnock Township man is facing charges after state police received a report that he exposed and relieved himself in front of children.
Randy Giering, 67, of 3998 Wilmington Road, is facing one charge each of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, following the incident that the children's mother reported around 2:45 p.m. Monday.
According to a criminal complaint, the mother reported that a man, later identified as Giering, was walking north on Wilmington Road and walked into her family's driveway, pulled down his jeans and relieved himself into a bottle in front of her children who are ages 9 and 11 years old.
The woman contacted the state police and described the man, noting that he walked into some nearby woods after the incident. They searched the area and found Giering, who matched the woman's description, the report states. He told troopers that he had gotten off a bus at Sheetz and walked north on Wilmington Road, when he had to go to the bathroom and it became a necessity, they reported.
He will be issued a summons to appear in court on the charges.
