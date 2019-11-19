A North Hill man is facing charges after a woman accused him of making inappropriate advances toward her and trapping her inside a bathroom at Skyview Towers.
New Castle police arrested John Wayne Hawkins, 51, of 609 E. Hazelcroft Ave. in connection with the incident that was reported around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Charges were filed against Hawkins on Friday. The woman told police that she was working as an aide for a resident in the apartment building and that she was cleaning his bathroom when Hawkins, who is one of his friends, walked in and grabbed her and tried to kiss her. She said she tried to move away from him and he persisted and would not let her leave. She said that another woman intervened.
The police found Hawkins in another apartment. He is charged with indecent assault, false imprisonment and harassment, and will be sent a summons to appear in court.
