A 36-year old New Castle man has been charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child in connection with an alleged incident involving a 5-year-old boy.
The victim's mother told state police that on May 27 she saw Alexander Ray Miller of Scott Township inappropriately touching her son's buttocks while Miller also was touching his own genitalia.
Miller also is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault on a person less than 13, corruption of minors-defendant 18 or above and endangering the welfare of children.
He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson and placed in the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
