A South Side man is facing charges of escape and other offenses after he left the hospital where he was taken after a traffic stop.
New Castle police arrested Johnny Lee Gardner, 54, of 2021 Pennsylvania Ave. after stopping his car at Cunningham Avenue at Division Street around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, when they determined his license was suspended and that he was wanted on a bench warrant from the Lawrence County sheriff’s office.
He allegedly gave the police a false name, according to a criminal complaint.
The police reported that they took Gardner to the county jail, but the jail first required a medical clearance from UPMC Jameson Hospital because Gardner reportedly had a condition that his doctor had recommended for emergency treatment earlier in the day.
The officers took Gardner to the hospital and requested the hospital to contact security to stay with him while he waited for procedures, indicating to the hospital personnel that he would be going back to jail afterward.
The police said they learned shortly thereafter that Gardner had left the hospital.
A hospital security officer advised that the hospital does not sit on other jurisdiction’s prisoners and that he was never notified about the request to watch Gardner.
City officers around 8 p.m. that night got a call from the Shenango Township police saying that Gardner had been seen at his house and that he was inside.
The police found him in the attic and he was taken back to Jameson for medical clearance, the report said.
Gardner is charged with escape, flight to avoid apprehension, false identification to police, driving while license is suspended, driving without rear lights and criminal mischief.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set bond on the charges at $1,000. He also is jailed on the bench warrant.
