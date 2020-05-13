A Mahoning Township man is facing drunk driving and other charges after police say he led them on a pursuit Tuesday night in the city.
New Castle police arrested Richard A. Criss, 47, of 3234 Sky Hill Road after he eventually stopped his car.
According to a criminal complaint, an officer tried to pull over Criss' tan GMC at the intersection of Taylor and East Washington streets for traffic violations and for weaving into the oncoming lane. His vehicle sped away from the cruiser and continued west down Taylor Street, police said. The officer reported accelerating his cruiser to a speed of 60 mph and he saw Criss entering a one-way road in the wrong direction of travel, the report said.
Criss stopped at the intersection of Neal Street at Taylor. When he got out of the vehicle, he stumbled and tripped and had trouble standing, and he smelled of alcohol, the officer reported. The officer found several opened beer cans in the back seat of Criss' vehicle and he had it impounded, he reported.
Criss was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for a blood alcohol test, but he refused to submit to it or sign any documents, according to the court papers.
Criss is charged with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of fleeing and eluding police, reckless and careless driving, disregarding traffic lanes, driving at unsafe speed and a turn signal violation. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who released him on his own recognizance, pending his preliminary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.