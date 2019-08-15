A Lawrence County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced.
The two-count Indictment named Delaughn Searcy, age 23, formerly of New Castle, as the sole defendant.
According to the indictment, on or about March 18, 2019, Searcy distributed a quantity of crack cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and on April 10, 2019, Searcy distributed more than 28 grams of crack cocaine.
The law provides for a sentence of not less than 5 years nor more than 40 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $6,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendant.
Assistant United States Attorney Yvonne M. Saadi is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.
An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
