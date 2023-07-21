A North Hill man is wanted for reportedly stealing a television from the common area of Vista South apartments.
Following a six-month investigation New Castle police charged Keith Richard Palmer Jr., 40, of West Lincoln Avenue, in connection with the break-in and theft reported on Jan. 19.
The apartment complex property manager reported the theft from the building's sixth floor common area. A video surveillance showed a man entering the area, which was locked, and taking the 50-inch television around 8 a.m. Jan. 13. Police said the video showed him picking the lock of the room to enter.
The police, through their investigation, later identified the suspect as Palmer.
Palmer is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property in connection with the incident. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
