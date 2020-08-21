A Westview Terrace man is in the Lawrence County jail, accused of breaking into cars in Union Township.
Union Township police Thursday charged Fredin Acevedo, 40, of 1133 Booker Drive, after an officer chased him and had to use a Taser to stop him from running, according to a criminal complaint.
The police received call around 1:25 a.m. Thursday about someone trying to break into a house in the 1500 block of West State Street. The police learned that the man also was trying to enter cars in the area, and a car alarm was sounding. The officer arrived to find a man running from an SUV parked behind a house. The officer ran after him toward the nearby woods and ordered him to stop, but he kept running. The officer deployed his Taser as the man continued to run, the report said.
The officer reported that he shot his Taser a second time and hit the man in the back, caught up to him, tackled him, arrested him and identified him as Acevedo. In searching him, the officer found a woman’s debit card and a flashlight, some change, a hooded face mask, sunglasses, two hats, an unopened bottle of beer, a pack of mints and a container of bubblegum, the report said.
The caller told police that Acevedo was trying to enter the back door of her house.
She said she looked out and saw him walk away and walk over to a car. She called 911 and said she heard the alarm sound on a car and he walked toward a neighbor’s car, and she saw its overhead light go on.
She also watched him run from the officer, she told police.
Police said the credit card belonged to the woman who owned the SUV, and she also reported some coins were missing from her car.
Police noted in the complaint that Acevedo has prior convictions for a felony burglary and felony criminal trespass, and he has a prior charge of possessing burglary tools.
Acevedo faces one count each of possessing instruments of crime, resisting arrest, theft, loitering and prowling at night and receiving stolen property. He was arraigned in Central Court by Senior District Judge Scott McGrath, who set his jail bond at $10,000.
