A man accused of shooting at police and creating a standoff by hiding in an apartment is facing multiple charges in connection with the Tuesday incident on the city's West Side.
State police filed the charges Wednesday against Dana William Wiley, 45, whose listed address is in the 400 block of East Reynolds Street. According to state police, he was known to have been staying with a relative at the Harbor Heights apartment complex on Altman Road, which is owned and operated by the Lawrence County Housing Authority.
Altman was not permitted to be on any Lawrence County Housing Authority premises because of prior incidents, according to state police Cpl. Randy Guy.
The city police were familiar with Wiley and were aware that he walked around the city's West Side apartment building nearly every morning, the report said.
New Castle officers had gone to the 700 block of Altman Road at Harbor Heights around 9 a.m. Tuesday to arrest Wiley on a prior defiant trespass warrant, according to a criminal complaint.
Wiley also reportedly was wanted for questioning by the U.S. Secret Service for threats against federal government officials he had posted on social media, according to the paperwork.
The report says the city police arrived to find Wiley standing on Altman Road. As a city officer tried to talk to him, he showed a gun, and while running to the back of the apartment complex, he fired two rounds from a .22-caliber pistol at the officer while the officer was chasing him, according to the report. The officer, who was not hit by the gunfire, returned fire at Wiley, and he ran into an apartment at 717 Altman Road and barricaded himself inside with his gun, police reported.
The Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team surrounded the apartment and reportedly used telephone negotiations with his family members and chemical force to lure him out. He ultimately threw his gun out of the window and surrendered to the police, according to police accounts provided Tuesday of the incident.
The state police became involved when the city police, following the gunfire, summoned all available units through the 911 center, according to the court papers.
The New Castle police then turned the investigation over to the state police because of gunfire involving a city officer, New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem explained on Tuesday.
The state police in questioning Wiley after his arrest said he told them that he ran from the officer because he heard a uniformed officer get out of his car aggressively and announce that Wiley had a gun, the complaint states. He said he ran because he though they had fired a Taser at him, so he fired two shots at the officer.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Wiley was taken to the Lawrence County jail on Tuesday with charges pending. The charges were filed Wednesday morning.
He had been convicted of robbery and aggravated assault in 1994, which prohibits him from possessing a gun in Pennsylvania.
The U.S. Secret Service contacted New Castle police on Sunday regarding threats of violence Wiley reportedly made on social media. The threats involved local, state and federal law enforcement. Some threats also were directed at former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, the complaint states.
The social media posts clearly show Wiley's face, and him pointing a pistol toward the camera multiple times, according to the complaint.
Secret Service officers also were on the scene of the standoff, according to bystander reports.
Wiley is facing four counts of aggravated assault, two counts each of criminal attempt at criminal homicide and assault of a law enforcement officer, and one count each of prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person and defiant trespass.
He was arraigned Wednesday morning by district Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who recommitted him to the jail on a $500,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
