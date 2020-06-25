New Castle police reported that a Union Township man apparently overdosed and his vehicle hit a store sign outside of a downtown convenience mart in January.
On Tuesday, they filed charges against Brandon Cody Leasure, 33, of 1938 Harbor-Edinburg Road, in connection with the collision. According to a criminal complaint, Leasure was found unconscious in his car around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 30 outside the Speedway station at 208 N.Jefferson St., and the New Castle Fire Department had to enter through the window to administer several doses of naloxone to revive him.
A chemical blood test was positive for fentanyl, norfentanyl and marijuana, police reported.
Leasure is charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief.
