Man charged in shooting near Neshannock Creek

A South Side man is in police custody, accused of having shot a man in his forearm Sunday night.
New Castle police charged Brian Webb, 47, of 503 E. Division St., Rear, with criminal attempt at homicide and other related counts in connection with the gunfire that occurred in the El Rio Beach area near the Neshannock Creek around 3:30 p.m. on Valentine's Day.
The gunshot victim, James Jones Sr., 51, of New Castle's Lower East Side, went to the New Castle police station with a bullet wound in his forearm and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to a criminal complaint filed against Webb.
Police said the bullet had gone through Jones' forearm, and that he was extremely cold from having been in the creek. Ambulance personnel removed his wet clothing, according to a separate police report.
Jones told police Webb shot him while he was seated in the passenger seat of a silver Pontiac G6 that Webb was driving in the area of Neshannock Avenue Extension.
Jones told police that Webb had picked him up after he asked him for a ride to visit a family member. While they were riding, Webb told Jones he had to go to the bathroom, and he stopped the car and got out, the report said. A few minutes later Webb returned with a gun and said he knew Jones had something to do with the overdose death of a friend. He then fired a shot at Jones that hit him in the arm. Jones got out of the car and ran and jumped into the creek, the report said.
An officer reported that around 10:20 p.m. that night, he spotted Webb pumping gas into a gray Pontiac G6 at a station on East Washington Street. He was arrested and the police impounded his car.
Police noted that Webb pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge in 2008, and that he is not allowed to have a gun.
Webb is additionally charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of prohibited possession of a gun, propelling missiles into an occupied vehicle and recklessly endangering another person, in connection with the reported shooting. He is being held in the Lawrence County jail on a $300,000 bond.
Webb also is facing charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment in a separate case.
