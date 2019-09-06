A Mahoningtown man is facing charges in what police believe was a road rage incident during which he intentionally backed into a car.
New Castle police reported that the victim picked Rodney Eugene Parchman, 28, of Madison Street, out of a photo lineup after the incident.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were called around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 to the intersection of Butler Avenue at Cascade Street, where a man reported that he had witnessed a red Honda Civic driving erratically behind him. He said that as he approached the red light at the intersection, the driver passed him, then stopped in front of his car. He said the driver got out of the car and ran up to a white pickup truck that was in front of where his Honda had stopped. He said the man yelled at the truck driver, and the witness got out of his car to try to prevent a fight, he told police.
He said the driver of the Honda walked toward him and punched him in his left ear, then the man got into his car, backed into the witness’s vehicle, then sped away.
Police said the witness’ car had front bumper damage, and that a 13-year-old was in the witness’ car when the incident occurred.
The witness later identified Parchman as the driver from a photo array.
Parchman is charged with accidents involving damage to attended vehicle and harassment. He will be sent a summons to appear in court.
