An East Side man is out of jail on bail after he was arrested for a reported gun incident outside of a convenience store last week.
New Castle police charged Michael Anthony Thomas, 33, of East Lutton Street, in connection with a reported encounter with a woman at the Sunoco convenience store on East Washington Street around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 30.
According to a criminal complaint, Thomas left the area before police arrived. They tracked his car and eventually stopped it on Friendship Street at Pollock Avenue.
A store clerk told police that he was outside of the store smoking when Thomas approached with a gun. The clerk told Thomas he was not allowed inside the store with the weapon, and Thomas still tried to go inside with it, the paperwork states. A woman at the scene said she had gotten into an argument with Thomas while she was seated playing a slot machine inside. She said he stormed out of the store and went over to a silver minivan and retrieved a gun. She said she saw him walk inside the store with it and hide it in his waistband, the complaint states.
The woman said Thomas threatened that he “would blow her brains out” and taunted her to go outside, according to the report. She said she ignored him and he left the store after the clerk called 911.
After pulling over Thomas’ vehicle, the police took him to the station and he consented to a blood test.
The police reported that they reviewed the store’s surveillance video and saw Thomas with the gun.
A criminal history check showed he has prior felony convictions and is not allowed to have a gun by law. He also has a current protection from abuse order against him and is not allowed to have a gun for that reason, according to the complaint.
He had pleaded guilty to a prior felony offense of fleeing from police in 2011. In 2009, he had pleaded guilty to felony offenses of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.
In connection with the gun incident, Thomas is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a gun without a license, driving while under the influence, driving while his license is suspended, having obscured license plates and failure to keep right on the road.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated of their charges in court.
