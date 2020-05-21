A North Hill man is wanted by New Castle police for robbery that was reported on the city's South Side.
They have charged Davonte Brown, 20, of 408 Park Ave. after a woman reported that he entered her East Reynolds Street home just before noon May 1 and grabbed an envelope from her that contained $500 in cash, according to a criminal complaint.
She told police she did not know how Brown got into her house, and that he ran out the front door before the police arrived.
He is charged with burglary and robbery and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
