An East Side man accused of shoving and threatening a police officer was arrested Monday following a reported domestic dispute.
New Castle police said Philip Thomas Frazier II, 41, of Arlington Avenue, reportedly was restraining a woman with his arms around her when they arrived at a call at his residence around 7:30 p.m.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman was yelling for Frazier to let her go and he released her after an officer ordered him to do so. Frazier then put both arms into the air and yelled, "arrest me!" the officer reported.
As the officer advised him to calm down, Frazier stood and threw his body against the officer, forcing him to back up into the street, the report said. The officer reported that he backed away from him but he continued to approach him, and he had to call for backup. He said he punched Frazier twice to keep him away.
Frazier then fell onto the sidewalk and the officer tried to handcuff him but he was combative and ignored commands, the complaint states. Once in handcuffs, the officer placed him in the police cruiser and Frazier kicked the window.
Frazier, who apparently was not injured, was yelling and slamming his head against the window, yelling, causing his forehead to bleed. He became more aggressive as he was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, and he reportedly threatened the officer multiple times, saying, "I'm going to hurt you, I am going to kill you."
The police reported he had to be restrained to a hospital bed, while he continued to threaten the officer.
Frazier is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
He was admitted to the hospital and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, pending his release.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.