A South Side man is facing charges for reported neglect of a dog that police found dead outside of a West Side residence where he reportedly was keeping it.
New Castle police have charged Bo Allan Williams, 34, of 551 E. Long Ave., after investigating a complaint about the animal on Saturday. They arrived at an address in the 900 block of West Washington Street where they found a gray and white male pitbull dead and confined to a heavy linked chain in front of a garage with no shelter, food or water available to it, according to a criminal complaint.
A man who was there told police the dog was owned by Williams, and that he had called Williams to go to the garage about the dog but Williams told him he was an hour away. Jones told police he tried unsuccessfully to wake up the dog by spraying it with a hose inside the garage, police reported.
Williams is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals causing death and neglect of animals. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
