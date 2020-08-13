An Ellwood City man is facing multiple charges in connection with a two-car accident July 3 in Wayne Township, where his car ended up in a yard, state police reported.
Troopers filed the charges with a criminal complaint Tuesday, reporting that they found Tyler Joseph Frank, 36, of 405 Loop St., walking Route 65 after the crash, and took him back to where his car had been abandoned on the property at 4702 Ellwood Road. Police said the collision occurred around 10 p.m.
The report states that Frank smelled of alcohol when troopers were talking to him about what happened.
Once in custody, Frank used vulgar language in front of the troopers, and repeatedly blew in the face of one of them, they reported. He was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he refused to submit to a blood test.
He is charged with three counts of driving under the influence, and one count each of disorderly conduct, leaving the accident scene, failure to keep right, driving at unsafe speed, careless and reckless driving, failure to stop and render aid and failure to notify the police of the accident.
He will be sent a summons to appear in court for a preliminary hearing.
