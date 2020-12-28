A North Hill man is accused of having sexually assaulted a minor female earlier this month.
New Castle police have charged Jovoni Parker, 31, of 712 Carlisle St., in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred Nov. 13 while the girl was visiting his home with a family member.
According to a criminal complaint, the police reported that they have four videos that show Parker walking around the house pursuing the girl.
Parker is charged with indecent assault of a person younger than 16 and harassment. He was sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
