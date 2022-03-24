A Hickory Township man has been arrested, accused of stealing catalytic converters from an auto repair shop and its storage lot.
New Castle police on Monday charged James Kenneth Miller, 47, of Harlansburg Road, in connection with the reported thefts that occurred around Oct. 12.
He additionally is one of two suspects accused of breaking into a South Side building with Carl Gardner, 51, of South Jefferson Street. Both men have been charged in that incident, also.
The owner of Shaffer's Automotive on Butler Avenue had contacted the police on Oct. 14 and said that one of his employees had seen a truck leaving his lot and they noticed that six vehicles on the lot were missing catalytic converters, according to a criminal complaint.
The owner later reported that he checked his lot on Frew Mill Road at Cascade Street, and found that several other catalytic converters were missing from vehicles there. He contacted the manager of a nearby property, who checked his surveillance video and and saw a man was on his property around 1 p.m. Oct. 10, crawling around underneath vehicles. He identified the man as Miller, who frequents his shop, the report said.
The business owner determined that 10 catalytic converters had been stolen altogether, according to the court papers. Miller is charged with theft and receiving stolen property in connection with those incidents.
In the South Side building incident, he is accused of entering the former Cora Rehabilitation Building at 527 E. Long Ave. around 12:15 p.m. on Monday. Police arrived to find Miller standing behind the building, and another male walked out from an open back door, according to a criminal complaint.
The police found three metal objects with copper strips attached inside the door, along with a motor.
Officers noted that the inside of the building is in deplorable condition and that the ceiling is caved in and items are hanging from it and debris was all over the floor. A hand truck/dolly was just outside the door, which police believe they were going to use to haul the metal away. A caller had advised that the two men had retrieved the dolly from their vehicle. Both men are facing criminal trespass charges in connection with that incident.
Miller and Gardner were arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who confined him to the Lawrence County jail on bonds of $3,000 and $5,000. Gardner's bond was set at $2,000 and he has been freed on bail.
The New Castle police reported that other reports of catalytic converter thefts are being investigated by the Union Township police. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
