A Shenango Township man has been charged with the theft of presidential campaign signs from a lawn in Union Township.
Union Township police reported in a criminal complaint that Charles Dean Heemer III, 18, of 825 Schenley Ave., was identified after he was seen pulling up campaign signs from a yard in the 1100 block of Matilda Avenue around 3 p.m. Oct. 17.
Police reported Heemer was walking along Sunny Avenue Extension when a woman saw him taking the signs. When her husband tried to stop him, he ran.
The man chased and caught Heemer in a backyard and detained him until the police to arrived, the report said. The police said all four signs were ruined and could not be reused.
Heemer is charged with theft, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He will be sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
The Union Township police would not say which presidential candidate's signs were removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.