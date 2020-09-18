A North Hill man is accused of climbing over a fence and stealing items from a business, then selling them to a recycler.
New Castle police have charged Vincent Edward Probst II, 24, of 1206 Delaware Ave., Apt. 1, with theft in connection with the Sept. 9 incident at Nick’s Auto Body at 833 S. Mill St.
According to a criminal complaint, the business owner told police that a man climbed over the fence around an outside storage area about 9:45 p.m. and took several scrap items including rotors and radiators and put them into a large garbage can on wheels.
Police obtained a video from a local metal recycling firm that showed Probst taking the items there and receiving $32.74 in exchange for them, the report said.
He will be sent a summons to appear in court on the charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.