A North Hill man is facing charges for a reported assault that sent another man to the hospital.

Jeremy L. Perine, 45,  of Highland Avenue, is accused of punching a man in the head multiple times and stomping on his head with his foot during an argument, around 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at the man's residence on West Garfield Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

New Castle police charged Perine on Monday with simple assault and harassment. He was sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.

Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty. 

