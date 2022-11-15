A North Hill man is facing charges for a reported assault that sent another man to the hospital.
Jeremy L. Perine, 45, of Highland Avenue, is accused of punching a man in the head multiple times and stomping on his head with his foot during an argument, around 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at the man's residence on West Garfield Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.
New Castle police charged Perine on Monday with simple assault and harassment. He was sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
