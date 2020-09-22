A South Side man accused of hitting two children with a belt is facing charges.
New Castle police reported in a criminal complaint that they were sent to the home of Mark McKnight, 49, of South Jefferson Street, where two chidren, ages 11 and 9, had welts on their bodies. He admitted to the police that he had hit the children with a belt, the report said, and he also told police he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the court papers.
The police contacted Lawrence County Children and Youth Services, who turned the children over to a family member.
The police reported that one child suffered welts on the thighs, and the other one had welts on the legs, shoulders and back.
McKnight faces two counts each of simple assault and harassment. He was sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
