A West Side man is in the Lawrence County jail without bond, charged with homicide in the death of a 3-year-old girl last month.
New Castle police on Monday arrested Qua-Dir Poland, 18, of 902 Sankey St., Apt. C, on one count of each of criminal homicide and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Gabriella L. Milton on April 28. He is accused of shaking her and causing her a brain injury, then putting her in a bathtub.
Police, in a criminal complaint, reported they were called to the Westview Terrace apartment the night of April 24 for a child that was unresponsive, arriving as the child was being rushed to an ambulance. Police said a fireman had advised that Poland, who was watching the child while her mother was in the hospital, said he had put the tot in the bathtub and that she was left unsupervised for about 30 minutes. Poland initially had told the fireman that when he went into the bathroom he found the child floating face-up in the tub, the report said.
A woman living next door to Poland said heard a thumping sound coming from Poland's apartment and she called him and told him to stop the noise, the complaint states. She told police she received a call about 10 to 15 minutes later from a nephew telling her to go next door because something was wrong with the child.
Poland told police that he followed a 911 dispatcher's instructions to administer CPR on a level surface until an ambulance arrived, the report said.
The child was taken to a local hospital, then later transported by ambulance to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.
According to the complaint, the next day, on April 25, Children's Hospital notified the police that the child did not have any brain activity. A child advocacy consult report from the hospital, completed by a physician, indicated that the child suffered from marked extensive cerebral swelling with herniation and an acute subdural hemorrhage. An additional eye exam showed multilayered retinal hemorrhages, the report said.
The physician's report indicated that the injuries are diagnostic of physical abuse/abusive head trauma and the child was unlikely to survive.
"If she survives, she will have severe long-term consequences of these injuries," the report said. "She was symptomatic as soon as these injuries occurred."
The child was pronounced dead at Children's Hospital at 11:24 a.m. April 28.
The police subsequently interviewed Poland on Monday and he admitted that he had become enraged because the child had wet herself, and that he approached her and shook her back and forth, according to the complaint. He said she told him her eyes hurt and he shook her again and her eyes rolled back into her head and went unconscious, the police reported. He said he panicked and put her in the bathtub and splashed water on her face to try to wake her up. He said he placed her on a bed, then called a relative because he did not know what to do, the complaint said.
An autopsy was performed by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said the FBI assisted city officers in the investigation into the child's death. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
