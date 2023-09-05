A 73-year-old Neshannock Township man is accused of spray-painting graffiti on sidewalks outside the Ellwood City Borough building.
Ellwood City police reported that Domenico Logalbo of Cunningham Lane was seen on surveillance camera footage using white spray paint on sidewalks at the borough building around 4:15 p.m. Aug. 19. Charges were filed against him Thursday.
According to a criminal complaint, Logalbo painted lines, an arrow and lettering on the sidewalks. He reportedly told police that he owns the property.
He is facing one count each of institutional vandalism and criminal mischief.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
