A Mahoningtown man accused of setting fire to a house on Sampson Street on Jan. 4 is now facing more charges when a guard reportedly found suspected methamphetamine in his pants pocket in the jail.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's detective charged Logan Joseph Slosser, 18, of North Ashland Avenue, in connection with the incident that reportedly occurred around Jan. 8.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Slosser asked a corrections officer to check the pants he was wearing when he was booked into the jail, because thought he had $300 to $400 in his pocket.
His clothing had been confiscated and secured by guards when he was issued his prison jumpsuit upon his admission to the jail.
The officer searched Slosser's pants and found a clear bag containing a pink rock of suspected methamphetamine, $140 in cash and a glass pipe with burned residue, according to the court papers.
Slosser is charged with one count of contraband. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set a jail bond of $5,000 for the reported offense.
Slosser had been charged Jan. 5 for reportedly igniting a mattress in a second-floor bedroom at 719 Sampson St, which set the second floor of the house on fire. A man sleeping in a neighboring room had to be rescued by a ladder by New Castle firefighters.
Slosser is facing counts of criminal attempt at criminal homicide, arson and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the blaze, and is in jail on a $100,000 bond for those offenses. He is awaiting preliminary hearings on both sets of charges.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
