A North Hill man is facing charges after a neighbor reported to city police that he had exposed himself while urinating outside, multiple times.
New Castle police have charged 57-year-old Charles Robinson Jr. of 138 Park Ave. after viewing video surveillance footage of him in the act.
According to a criminal complaint, Robinson's neighbor called the police on March 12 to report that they had seen him relieving himself outside on various occasions. The neighbor reported that she has children at home and did not want his behavior to continue.
The police advised Robinson to use the restroom inside of his home in the future.
Robinson faces one count each of open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. A summons has been issued for him to appear in court on the charges.
