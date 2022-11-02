An East Side man is facing charges for reportedly punching a pit bull in the head while the incident was caught on surveillance video.
New Castle police reported that Jeffrey John McMahan, 33, of Arlington Avenue, was reportedly beating the dog on the back porch of a house in the 1100 block of Dushane St.
He is facing one count of cruelty to animals. He was sent a summons to appear in court on the charge. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.