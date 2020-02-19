A Lower East Side man is facing two sets of charges for drug-related offenses after he was caught with nearly 8 grams each of suspected heroin and crack cocaine.
Lawrence County District Attorney’s narcotics detectives on Friday arrested Seon Dontae Davon Perry, 29, of 204 S. Mulberry St. after having made a previous controlled buy of narcotics from him on Jan. 15 at an apartment on Halco Drive, according to criminal complaints filed in court.
The detectives reported that a confidential informant purchased 1.95 grams of suspected heroin from Perry for $120 around 4 p.m. Jan. 15.
The officers setup surveillance outside of Perry’s house around 11 a.m. Friday, and knowing he was wanted on a felony warrant, they saw him walking on Countyline Street at South Mulberry Street, according to the court papers. He was arrested there by members of the Lawrence County Drug Task Force Special Investigative Unit.
Upon searching him, they found the suspected heroin and crack cocaine and a digital weigh scale, according to one complaint.
Perry is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with his arrest.
He additionally is facing another count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of criminal use of a communication facility in connection with the controlled drug sale.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on two bonds of $25,000 each, for each set of charges.
