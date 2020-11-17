A Hermitage man is wanted by Lawrence County authorities for getting paid for home improvement work but not finishing the job.
The Lawrence County detective bureau has charged Jodon Joseph Sonney, 38, of 645 N. Keel Ridge Road, after receiving a complaint from a homeowner on Petain Street in Ellwood City Borough that he hired Sonney's company, Penn Valley Services LLC, but he did not perform the work.
According to a criminal complaint, the homeowner told detectives that a quote that Sonney drafted for the work said it was to have been completed between Oct. 19 and 29, 2018. The work included deck and front porch work, concrete work and replacement of water-damaged ceiling tile in the basement, the paperwork states.
The homeowner claimed that Sonney started the work and never finished it, the court papers say. He said Sonney received advance payments totaling $2,799.31.
The investigators reported that Sonney had failed to register with the state Office of the Attorney General, as required under the Pennsylvania Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act. He also failed to refund the man's money within 10 days.
The detectives indicated that Sonney had sent an email to the homeowner, telling him he would be at his house to finish the work, but failed to do so. The man reported that Sonney went to his house and intentionally damaged his property by removing the deck boards on the front porch. He failed to return, and the homeowner hired a second contractor for the work, the report states.
Sonney is charged with a felony count of receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform, and criminal mischief.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
