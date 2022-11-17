A woman who said she was assaulted by an acquaintance told police she believes her dog saved her life.
Joshua Robinson, 34, of East Lutton Street, is sought by New Castle police for reportedly attempting to strangle a woman during a domestic dispute. The woman told police her dog started growling and advancing toward Robinson and she was able to escape him, according to a criminal complaint.
The incident reportedly occurred around 4 a.m. Nov. 13 at a residence on Lee Avenue in Union Township.
According to the complaint, a neighbor had called the police. The woman said during a disagreement, Robinson attacked her, grabbing her by the face and pushing her to the ground. She said he choked her to where she couldn't breathe and was starting to black out. She said she escaped him and ran out the door onto the sidewalk and screamed for help, and Robinson chased her and slammed her down onto the sidewalk, hitting her head. She said Robinson was suffocating her by putting one hand over her mouth and hitting her with the other hand. She said she was fighting to get away, but she couldn't breathe and was starting to black out again. That was when her dog approached and she was able to break free, the report said.
Police noted the woman had severe bruising around her neck and was bleeding around her mouth and eyes and her face was swollen. She was holding a lock of hair Robinson pulled out of her head, the police reported.
The neighbors said they heard her screaming for help and that the woman ran to their house. The couple said that had it not been for her dog, she might have died, the report said.
The woman was treated by an ambulance at the scene, then taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, police said. Robinson had left the area by the time police arrived.
He is charged with felonious aggravated assault, simple assault, two counts of strangulation, and one count each of harassment and disorderly conduct. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
