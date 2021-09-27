A man accused of taking a courtroom photo with his cell phone during a jury trial is facing consequences.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's office has charged Glenn David Samuels III, 30, of 610 Pearson St. with unlawful use of an audio or video device in court, a misdemeanor. He is accused of having taken a picture during the homicide trial of Isaiah Angry, 30, of Linesville, Crawford County, on Sept. 20 in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
Judge J. Craig Cox and a court guard spotted the man, later identified as Samuels, with his cell phone out as if he was taking a picture, and Cox immediately recessed the jury to address it. He sent two police officers outside of the courtroom to find him and confiscate his phone.
Samuels told investigators that he had taken a picture around 9:30 a.m. of the defendant, not intending to capture any jury members, but he had not sent the picture out on social media. He said he was trying to take a photo in the afternoon when the court proceedings were halted, but he did not succeed then. He told police he was a friend of the defendant and had not seen him in a long time, according to a criminal complaint.
The incident occurred the first day of trial for Angry, who was accused in the March 21, 2019, shooting death of 32-year-old Todd Rae Walker in the kitchen of a house at 103 N. Lee Ave.
Before the second day of his trial could begin, Angry pleaded guilty to the charge of third-degree murder and is sentenced to 10 to 20 years in a state correctional institution.
Samuels was sent a summons to appear in court on the charge.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
