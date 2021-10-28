The police are holding a Wilmington Township man responsible for an Oct. 13 fire that destroyed three mobile homes, two of them occupied by a family with children and a woman and her dog.
Meanwhile, a local church and others in the community have reached out to help the people who were left homeless.
Neshannock Township police on Wednesday filed charges against Anthony Staph, 58, of 162 Piela Court, for reportedly setting the fire while burning scrap late that afternoon. The flames spread to three structures in the mobile home park on Cathcart Drive. One structure was vacant and was being torn down. The residents were at home when the other two homes ignited. Police reported that they were a total loss.
Staph is wanted by the police for his reported involvement in the fire.
According to a criminal complaint filed against him Wednesday, the police reported that Staph was tearing down old trailers and burning items from them next to 195 Cathcart Drive, where the family with children lived.
Police said they talked to Staph at the scene. He told them that he had received permission from the park owner, Venkada Tadikmalla of Fremont, California, to remove the materials from vacant homes in the court that were torn down, and that he could keep the money from the scrap, the complaint states.
Staph told the officer at the scene that he had used a hose to wet down the fire of scrap that was burning, and he thought the fire was out, according to the paperwork.
Police said Staph does not have insurance as a worker, and it is unknown if the park owner has insurance. The Lawrence County assessment office records show that the mobile home park is owned by Trios Holdings, LLC of Fremont.
According to a police report, Staph reportedly was cutting up and burning the materials from a mobile home that was being razed when it ignited the home next to it at 195 Cathcart Drive, occupied by Savannah Duffy and Dan Moore Jr. and their children. Moore was at work and Duffy got all of the family out safely, including an infant and their two dogs, before it went up in flames.
The fire quickly spread next door to the home of Betty Thompson at 191 Cathcart Drive. Thompson was outside holding her chihuahua when she saw smoke and flames coming out of her home. It was partially destroyed and was gutted.
Both households lost all of their belongings, police said.
Staph is charged with dangerous burning, and criminal mischief with reckless or negligent damage to property, the latter of which is a felony offense. District Judge Rick Russo has issued a warrant for his arrest.
The Maitland Lane Free Methodist Church after the fire reached out to the fire victims and established a drop-off point at the church for clothing and household donations, according to church member Hugh Coryea.
Duffy said Tuesday so many people have called them with donations that they no longer need any more. She said her family is residing in an extended-stay apartment and they are looking for a permanent place to live. Their dogs are with other family members. Their pet snake died in the blaze.
Attempts to contact Thompson were unsuccessful on Wednesday.
