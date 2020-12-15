A Hillsville man is facing felony charges for taking out a vehicle insurance policy after an accident the same day and falsely reporting the accident occurred four days later, state officials reported.
The state Office of the Attorney General charged Michael A. Martin, 48, of 454 Overlook Drive with a false insurance claim and criminal attempt at theft in connection with a collision reported to have occurred Oct. 22.
The investigating agent reported that Progressive Insurance had referred information to him showing that Martin had taken out a policy at 4 p.m. Oct. 22, and on Oct. 26, a claim was placed against that policy, according to a criminal complaint.
The investigator reported that Martin had caused an accident around 12:45 p.m. Oct. 22 on Route 422, trying to pass another vehicle in his Chevrolet Silverado and crashing into it, causing it to roll over. The driver of the other car, a Kia Sorento, suffered severe injuries and was flown to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, and his car had extensive damage, the report states. The man told investigators that the insurance company has not yet reimbursed him for his vehicle damage.
The insurance agent said that Martin contacted him after the accident and said it occurred Oct. 26 after his policy was incepted, the report said. The company contacted the Ohio State Patrol and obtained a police report, that showed they were sent to the accident at 12:48 p.m. Oct. 22, prior to Martin taking out the policy.
The claim date against the policy was Oct. 26. Martin was arraigned Monday by Senior District Judge David B. Rishel, who released him on a nonmonetary bond, pending a preliminary hearing.
