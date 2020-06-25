An Oak Leaf Gardens resident is facing a firearms charge in connection with a reported drive-by shooting on Countyline Street.
A resident reported to New Castle police that she was sitting on her porch around 11:30 p.m. June 17 when a red vehicle went past going east. As it passed her house, she saw someone in the front passenger seat point a gun toward an open field next to her house and she heard two or three shots and saw the muzzle flash, she told police. The car then turned onto Cascade Street and she heard more shots fired.
The police reported in a criminal complaint that they found two spent 9-millimeter Luger casings on the road between the caller's house and a stop sign at Cascade Street, and four additional casings on Cascade Street.
The police have charged Atreyu Michael Bonecutter, 25, of 1148 Pin Oak Drive, Apt. 1C, after finding him in his vehicle in the apartment complex on Pin Oak Drive. He was ordered to leave the vehicle, and the police found a loaded green Taurus 9-millimeter gun in his pants pocket, the criminal complaint states.The gun had 12 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, the report said.
Police also reported finding a tube in the vehicle containing the remnants of a burned marijuana cigarette, according to the paperwork.
Bonecutter told police that he gave a man a ride to the ATM and that the man fired a gun out the window into the ground. He said the marijuana also belonged to the man, the report said.
Bonecutter is charged with carrying a gun without a license. He will be sent a summons to appear in court.
